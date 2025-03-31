What's the story

Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena leader, has made a bold claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is planning to retire in September.

He arrived at the speculation after Modi visited the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur on Sunday, his first in over a decade.

"September mein retirement ka application likhne ke liye shayad woh RSS mukhyalay gaye (He has maybe gone to the RSS headquarters to submit his retirement application)," he said.