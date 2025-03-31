Modi retiring? Shiv Sena's big claim after RSS office visit
What's the story
Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena leader, has made a bold claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is planning to retire in September.
He arrived at the speculation after Modi visited the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters in Nagpur on Sunday, his first in over a decade.
"September mein retirement ka application likhne ke liye shayad woh RSS mukhyalay gaye (He has maybe gone to the RSS headquarters to submit his retirement application)," he said.
Leadership shift
Raut suggests RSS has a preference for leadership change
Raut added, "From what I understand the entire Sangh prarivar wants a change in the country's leadership. PM Modi's time is over...they also want to choose the next BJP chief."
Raut speculates the RSS will be instrumental in choosing Modi's successor and hints it could be someone from Maharashtra
Modi's visit was the second time a prime minister had visited the RSS headquarters. The first was Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2000 during his third term.
Congress
Congress leader also agreed with Raut
A Congress leader also agreed with Raut, saying the RSS retire people who cross 75 years.
"PM Modi is also aging, so maybe they are thinking about retirement now. He must have gone there to make them happy...RSS is a terrorist organization and formed organizations like VHP and Bajrang Dal," PTI quoted Congress leader Husain Dalwai as saying.
However, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis refuted the claims, asserting that Modi would continue to lead the country for many more years.
Tribute paid
Modi's tribute to RSS founder during visit
"In 2029, we will see Modi as the Prime Minister again. There is no need to search for his successor. In our culture, when the father is alive, it is inappropriate to talk about succession. That is Mughal culture," Fadnavis said.
On his Nagpur visit, PM Modi paid tribute to RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar and Golwalkar, the second sarsanghchalak.
He called RSS "the banyan tree," stating that its principles and values have elevated it to great heights.