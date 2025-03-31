What's the story

Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government's National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

In a recent article, she accused the government of putting its political agenda above educational welfare.

"The introduction of the high-profile National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 has masked the reality of a government that is profoundly indifferent to the education of India's children and youth," she said.