What's the story

Union Minister Chirag Paswan has slammed recent administrative orders in Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled states banning the sale of meat, fish, and eggs during the nine-day Navratri festival.

Addressing reporters after an NDA meeting at Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's Patna residence on Sunday, he called such orders "trash talk."

Political parties shouldn't interfere in matters of personal faith, he said.