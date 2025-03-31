What's the story

Former election strategist and Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor has come out in support of comedian Kunal Kamra.

This follows Kamra's satirical comments on Maharashtra's Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, which drew controversy.

Kishor made it clear his friendship with Kamra is not politically motivated or based on ulterior motives.

The incident started when Kamra cracked a joke about Shinde, indirectly calling him a gaddar (traitor) during a Mumbai performance last month.