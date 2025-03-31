Prashant Kishor stands by 'friend' Kunal Kamra amid 'gaddar' row
What's the story
Former election strategist and Jan Suraaj Party chief Prashant Kishor has come out in support of comedian Kunal Kamra.
This follows Kamra's satirical comments on Maharashtra's Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, which drew controversy.
Kishor made it clear his friendship with Kamra is not politically motivated or based on ulterior motives.
The incident started when Kamra cracked a joke about Shinde, indirectly calling him a gaddar (traitor) during a Mumbai performance last month.
Fallout
Kamra's comments sparked backlash from Shiv Sena supporters
Kamra's performance, where he mocked Shinde with a parody song, went viral on social media. But it also drew severe backlash from Shiv Sena supporters.
In retaliation for the comedian's comments, Shiv Sena workers vandalized the comedy club as well as the hotel housing it on Sunday night.
Following this, Kamra was booked by Khar Police for allegedly making defamatory statements against Shinde.
Lifestyle emphasis
Kishor highlights Kamra's lifestyle and love for his country
In his defense for Kamra, Kishor also highlighted Kamra's lifestyle: he lives in Puducherry and does organic farming.
"He does organic farming. He does stand-up comedy on the side. He has no political rivalry. He is one of those who love their country."
"Perhaps he chose his words poorly," Kishor said, adding that if Kamra has done anything wrong, legal action should follow.
Legal proceedings
Madras High Court grants anticipatory bail to Kamra
The Madras High Court granted interim anticipatory bail to Kamra on March 28, after he submitted that he had moved from Mumbai to Tamil Nadu in 2021 and has been "ordinarily a resident of this State since then."
He had expressed fear of arrest by the Mumbai Police.
He has, however, refused to apologize for his comment against Shinde and said that he "won't be hiding under the bed, waiting for this to die down."