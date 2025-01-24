What's the story

Mohammad Ruhul Amin Fakir, the father of Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir—arrested for allegedly stabbing Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan—plans to approach senior Bangladeshi politicians.

He wants to present his son's case as a diplomatic issue, refuting claims of his son's guilt, and saying he was an easy target due to his illegal entry into India.

"We may be poor, but we are not criminals," Ruhul told ToI.