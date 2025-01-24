'Heard screams...': Saif recalls chilling home invasion, stabbing incident
What's the story
Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan recently gave a detailed account of the horrifying home invasion and subsequent stabbing incident that took place at his residence last week.
The actor was discharged from Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday and recorded his statement with Bandra Police on Thursday.
In his statement, per News18, he made some shocking revelations, describing waking up to screams from his youngest son Jeh's room and confronting the intruder.
Incident details
Khan, wife Kareena Kapoor Khan were woken up by screams
Khan, in his statement to the police, said he was in his bedroom with his wife, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, on the 11th floor of their Satguru Sharan building when they were jolted awake around 2:30am by screams from their son's nanny.
The couple rushed to Jeh's room where they found the intruder.
The nanny, Eliyama Philips, was screaming while Jeh was crying.
Injuries sustained
Khan suffered multiple injuries while confronting the intruder
Despite being attacked with a knife and suffering multiple stab wounds on his back, neck, and hands, Khan was able to push the intruder back into the room.
He then locked the door, trapping the intruder inside as Philips fled with Jeh.
Khan was subsequently admitted to Lilavati Hospital where he underwent surgery to remove a part of the knife from his back and repair leaking spinal fluid.
Intruder's arrest
Accused intruder arrested and identified as Bangladeshi national
The accused intruder, identified as Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, a Bangladeshi national, was arrested and is currently in police custody.
Police believe he targeted Khan's house for a burglary and was not aware of the actor's celebrity status.
Fingerprints collected from the crime scene matched those of Shehzad, further linking him to the incident.
Further evidence was found on a duct pipe allegedly used by Shehzad to climb to the 11th floor, and on door handles inside the apartment.