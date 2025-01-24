What's the story

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan recently gave a detailed account of the horrifying home invasion and subsequent stabbing incident that took place at his residence last week.

The actor was discharged from Lilavati Hospital on Tuesday and recorded his statement with Bandra Police on Thursday.

In his statement, per News18, he made some shocking revelations, describing waking up to screams from his youngest son Jeh's room and confronting the intruder.