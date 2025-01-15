What's the story

In her recently released memoir, Brooke Shields Is Not Allowed to Get Old, Hollywood actor Brooke Shields has opened up about various aspects of her life revealing how body image issues have impacted her journey.

The 59-year-old actor detailed an incident with her ex-husband, tennis legend Andre Agassi, which left her "body-shamed."

She claimed that Agassi's remark about her weight sent her into a downward spiral.