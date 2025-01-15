'Bhooth Bangla': Akshay Kumar, Tabu reunite on set after 25yrs
What's the story
The first on-set picture of Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Tabu from their upcoming film Bhooth Bangla is here!
The image was shared by Balaji Motion Pictures on Instagram on Wednesday.
In the photo, both actors are seen sharing a warm hug, marking their reunion after nearly 25 years.
The post was captioned, "Some things get better and iconic with time! @priyadarshan.official, @akshaykumar and @tabutiful are back in action after 25 years for #BhootBangla in Jaipur, (sic)."
Reunion
'Bhooth Bangla' marks Kumar and Tabu's reunion after 25 years
Just a few days ago, Tabu confirmed her participation in the film with an Instagram post featuring a clapperboard labeled "Bhooth Bangla." The post's caption read, "Hum yahan bandh hain (We are trapped here)."
Interestingly, the upcoming film reunites Kumar and Tabu with Priyadarshan after 2000's Hera Pheri.
To note, the director has previously worked with Kumar on other successful films too, including Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag, Khatta Meetha, and De Dana Dan.
Film announcement
'Bhooth Bangla' was announced last year
The film Bhooth Bangla was officially announced in September 2024. It is produced by Ektaa Kapoor and is set to hit theaters on April 2, 2026.
The film has a stellar cast including Paresh Rawal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, and Asrani.
Filming started on January 6 at Chomu Palace in Jaipur—the same venue seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa—and will continue for a month.
This leg will cover around 60% of the film's total shoot.