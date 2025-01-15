What's the story

The first on-set picture of Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar and Tabu from their upcoming film Bhooth Bangla is here!

The image was shared by Balaji Motion Pictures on Instagram on Wednesday.

In the photo, both actors are seen sharing a warm hug, marking their reunion after nearly 25 years.

The post was captioned, "Some things get better and iconic with time! @priyadarshan.official, @akshaykumar and @tabutiful are back in action after 25 years for #BhootBangla in Jaipur, (sic)."