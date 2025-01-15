Will Vicky Kaushal be part of 'Dhoom 4'? Find out
What's the story
Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is said to be in talks with Aditya Chopra for some exciting collaborations.
The 36-year-old star already has films lined up with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Laxman Utekar, and Amar Kaushik.
Now, according to Peeping Moon's sources, he's also eyeing two big projects from Yash Raj Films (YRF). The first is a standalone cop film in the growing YRF Spy Universe.
Insider's revelation
'Aditya has grand plans for expanding the YRF Spy Universe...'
An insider told the portal, "Aditya has grand plans for expanding the YRF Spy Universe and aims to introduce fresh faces to carry forward the legacy established by the Khans."
"He wants Vicky to headline one of the standalone cop films, bringing new energy to the expanding cinematic universe. However, this is still in the planning stages as they are waiting to see how Alpha (starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari) performs at the box office."
Franchise film
'Dhoom 4' is the second project under discussion
The second project in question is Dhoom 4, where Kaushal is being eyed for the lead role of the cop, which was played by Abhishek Bachchan in the first two installments.
"Dhoom is a legacy; securing a starring role in such a sought-after franchise could significantly boost one's career," the source added.
Ranbir Kapoor has already been confirmed to lead this installment of the popular franchise.
Career trajectory
Kaushal's upcoming projects and potential collaboration timeline
Kaushal's next appearance will be in Utekar's Chhaava, which releases on February 14.
He is also set to star in Bhansali's period drama Love & War with Kapoor and Bhatt, aiming for an Eid 2026 release.
After that, he will start shooting for Kaushik's mythological epic Mahavatar in late 2025, targeting a Christmas 2026 release.
The source added both Kaushal and Chopra are currently coordinating dates for a potential collaboration sometime in 2026.