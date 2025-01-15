What's the story

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is said to be in talks with Aditya Chopra for some exciting collaborations.

The 36-year-old star already has films lined up with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Laxman Utekar, and Amar Kaushik.

Now, according to Peeping Moon's sources, he's also eyeing two big projects from Yash Raj Films (YRF). The first is a standalone cop film in the growing YRF Spy Universe.