'Mufasa' hit Indian theaters on December 20

'Mufasa' defeats 'Pushpa' on Christmas Day at the box office

By Shreya Mukherjee 03:01 pm Dec 25, 202403:01 pm

What's the story The last big Hollywood release of 2024, Mufasa: The Lion King, has been roaring at the box office since its release on December 20. Even in its third week, the film continues to dominate ticket sales over the much-loved Indian blockbuster, Pushpa 2. As per trackers, till Tuesday morning (December 24), Mufasa sold a total of 44K tickets across national chains—37K in PVR Inox and 7K in Cinepolis—beating Pushpa's 27K tickets.

Success drivers

Factors contributing to 'Mufasa's box office success

Mufasa's stellar ticket sales during the Christmas period can be attributed to several factors. The film's family-friendly nature has drawn in large audiences during the holiday season. The Hindi and Telugu versions of the film also have voiceovers by Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu respectively, further enticing moviegoers. Positive word-of-mouth has also played a major role in driving its box office trend.

Future prospects

'Mufasa' expected to maintain strong performance

Despite a predicted drop in collections on Thursday, Mufasa is likely to witness a surge in earnings over the second weekend. The film will also enjoy the holiday on Tuesday (December 31) and Wednesday (January 1). With no major competition until Friday (January 3), it is expected to have a successful run until at least January 9. Meanwhile, Pushpa 2 is going strong too, having collected over ₹1,600cr at the worldwide box office.