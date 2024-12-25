Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite the release of 'Baby John', 'Pushpa 2' remains the audience's top pick, according to Kumar Abhishek, Manager Complex Patna.

'Pushpa 2' has found 'Baby John' as its latest competitor

'Pushpa 2' debuts in 3D after 'Baby John' release

What's the story The super successful sequel, Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Sukumar, has now hit the screens in a 3D avatar. This tactical move is to boost the film's viewership and keep it ahead of the newly released Baby John. A source close to the development told us that this decision was taken to steer audiences away from Varun Dhawan's actioner, which is showing early promise to dethrone Pushpa 2's supremacy.

Box office battle

'Pushpa 2' continues to dominate despite competition

Kumar Abhishek, Manager Complex Patna, admitted to Times Now Baby John's popularity but stressed that Pushpa continues to be the audience's first choice. He said, "Early signs are that the film will be a hit, how big we don't know. But let me quickly add that Pushpa is still the No.1 choice for the audience." He added with its 3D release, Pushpa will continue to rule the box office over the long Christmas weekend.

Enhanced viewing

This will be new in 'Pushpa 2's 3D release

The 3D avatar of Pushpa 2: The Rule will be an even bigger treat for the audience with its stunning visuals. This new format is especially exciting for fans who want to witness Allu Arjun's iconic 20-minute Taandav sequence in a more immersive manner. The film, which features Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in key roles, has already earned ₹1,506.7 crore worldwide in just 18 days of its release.

Online buzz

'Pushpa 2's 3D release sparks excitement on social media

The announcement of Pushpa 2's 3D release has sent fans into a frenzy on social media. Hashtags such as #Pushpa2TheRule and #WildfirePushpa have been trending on the internet as fans rush to book tickets to watch the film in this new avatar. This increased excitement only further highlights the film's popularity and its ability to continue ruling the box office even with Baby John in the fray.