Vin Diesel's post proves feud with Dwayne Johnson is over
What's the story
Fast & Furious franchise star Vin Diesel has now put to rest rumors of a feud with former co-star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
The speculation started after a surprising moment at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, when Diesel greeted Johnson from the stage while presenting an award.
The crowd laughed, and social media went wild, wondering how their relationship had suddenly improved.
Soon after, Diesel clarified things.
Rumor dismissal
Diesel's social media post dispelled feud rumors
To calm the rumors about a renewed feud, Diesel took to social media to share an old photo of himself with Johnson from the 2015 Rio de Janeiro premiere of Fast 5 on his Instagram account.
The image was captioned, "All love... Always..."
The post effectively dismissed any speculation about ongoing animosity between the two action stars.
Past conflicts
A look back at Diesel and Johnson's past disagreements
The Diesel-Johnson tension goes back to 2011 when the latter joined the Fast & Furious franchise.
By 2016, their contrasting views on filmmaking resulted in a public fallout that spilled off the film sets.
The feud was further fueled by a now-deleted Instagram post from Johnson where he praised his female co-stars but called some male colleagues "chicken shit," and "candy asses," later confirming Diesel was one of them.
Franchise evolution
Johnson's departure from 'Fast & Furious' and Diesel's continued involvement
After their public disagreements, Johnson left the Fast & Furious franchise to star in a spinoff, Hobbs & Shaw.
This gave Diesel the opportunity to further develop his character, Dominic "Dom" Toretto, in later sequels.
Despite their past conflicts, the Fast & Furious films have continued to be successful and are currently Universal's highest-grossing film series with a combined gross of over $7 billion.