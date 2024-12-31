Summarize Simplifying... In short Sunil Pal, a Mumbai celebrity, was kidnapped and threatened with weapons and poison by a gang targeting famous personalities for ransom.

Sunil Pal was held hostage for 22 hours

Kidnappers threatened Sunil Pal with pistols, knives, and poison injections

By Shreya Mukherjee 12:25 pm Dec 31, 2024

What's the story Comedian Sunil Pal is yet to come to terms with the trauma of his recent kidnapping ordeal. He was held hostage for 22 hours by a gang, which is part of a bigger racket that kidnaps celebrities for ransom. Speaking to ETimes, he called the experience "hell," adding, "They threatened me with dire consequences if my mobile didn't transfer all the data, including the numbers of my family and friends."

Release and gratitude

Pal's release and gratitude toward police

Pal was able to get released by arranging the ransom money from his friends. "The kidnappers initially demanded ₹10 lakh, but they released me for ₹8 lakh." He was deeply grateful to the Mumbai Police and Uttar Pradesh Police for their swift action in arresting the culprits in 10 days. "I am truly thankful to the UP Police and the Yogi government for solving the case," he said.

Racket revelation

Pal revealed larger racket targeting celebrities

Pal revealed that a bigger racket was operating behind his kidnapping. He said, "It's a huge racket. They target Mumbai celebrities, offer token money, and then kidnap them for ransom." "They've been successful in targeting 3-4 personalities, and four more were on their list. Had my case not come to light, they would have continued to extort money from celebrities." Notably, Welcome actor Mushtaq Khan was also abducted by this gang, and Shakti Kapoor luckily escaped a similar fate.

Threats

'They told me they had a supari to kill me'

Pal further detailed the threats he faced during his captivity. "They told me they had a supari to kill me and threatened me with pistols, knives, and even poison injections," he said. "They boasted about throwing people in sacks into rivers. Imagine, I was called to Haridwar, a holy place, for a show, and my life turned into hell during those 22 hours," he added.

Career and advice

Pal's career struggles and advice for fellow celebrities

Despite his ordeal, Pal remains committed to his craft. He admitted that his honesty has cost him work opportunities but promised to continue standing up for the truth. "I'm not blunt; I just speak the truth, but I pay for it by losing work." He also offered advice to fellow celebrities, asking them to stay connected with family and friends, form WhatsApp groups, and consider hiring security personnel as a precautionary measure.