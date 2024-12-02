Summarize Simplifying... In short Bangladesh has reportedly barred 63 ISKCON monks from visiting India for a religious ceremony, despite them having valid visas.

This comes amidst escalating tensions following the arrest of a Hindu priest on sedition charges, sparking global protests and prayers from ISKCON devotees.

Additionally, Bangladesh authorities have frozen the bank accounts of 17 people linked to ISKCON, further straining relations.

The monks had valid travel documents

Bangladesh bars 63 ISKCON monks from visiting India: Report

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:39 pm Dec 02, 202401:39 pm

What's the story Despite having valid travel documents, Bangladesh authorities stopped 63 International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) monks from entering India at the Benapole border. The incident occurred over the weekend, with immigration police citing "suspicious activities" as the reason behind their decision. Officer-in-charge Imtiaz Ahsanul Quader Bhuiyan said they had consulted with a special branch of police and received instructions from higher authorities not to permit them entry.

Travel disruption

Monks' journey to India halted, Iskcon members express frustration

The monks were supposed to attend a religious ceremony in India. Saurabh Tapander Cheli, an ISKCON member, said he was disappointed. "I came to attend a religious ceremony in India. But immigration authorities sent me back without giving any explanation," he said. Radharamn Das, vice-president of ISKCON Kolkata also questioned the decision asking on what grounds could they be disallowed from heading to another country despite having valid visas and other documents?

Unrest escalates

Rising tensions and global response to Bangladesh's actions

The incident comes amid rising tensions in Bangladesh after the arrest of Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das on sedition charges. His arrest has led to protests by his supporters and heightened scrutiny on minority communities. In the wake of these developments, global protests and prayers have been organized by ISKCON devotees with millions participating across 150 ISKCON centers across the globe. Protests seeking justice for minorities in Bangladesh were also held in Indian cities including Kolkata and Agartala.

Financial freeze

Bangladesh authorities freeze Iskcon-associated individuals' bank accounts

In a related development, Bangladesh authorities have frozen the bank accounts of 17 people linked to ISKCON for 30 days. This move further escalates tensions between the religious group and Bangladeshi government. The situation remains tense as both countries navigate these developments amidst ongoing protests and international attention.