Explained: Why ISKCON is a target amid unrest in Bangladesh
The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) is struggling in Bangladesh after the arrest of its former member, Chinmoy Krishna Das. Das was arrested on sedition charges, triggering protests and clashes with security forces. The Hindu community has been worst hit by the development.
Iskcon monks barred from entering India
Iskcon spokesperson Radharamn Das alleged that 63 monks were stopped from entering India despite holding valid visas. The Benapole Immigration Checkpost Officer-in-Charge said the monks were stopped on "suspicions regarding their travel purposes." The Iskcon members maintained they were traveling for religious ceremonies in India.
Arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das
Das was arrested at Dhaka's main airport while on his way to Chittagong. He is accused of disrespecting Bangladesh's national flag by allegedly hoisting a saffron flag above it. After his arrest, Iskcon Bangladesh distanced itself from Das, saying his actions don't represent the organization. However, Iskcon later clarified it supports Das's rights to peacefully advocate for Hindu safety.
ISKCON's clarification on X
Calls for Iskcon ban and India's response
While the situation has sparked calls to ban Iskcon in Bangladesh, the High Court has rejected the calls. The Attorney General described Iskcon as a "religious fundamentalist organization" in court. An Iskcon center was also vandalized in Bhairav, and bank accounts of 17 people associated with Iskcon have been frozen.
India expresses concern over attacks on minorities
India had earlier expressed "deep concern" over the attacks on minorities in Bangladesh and had termed Das's arrest "unfortunate." The Ministry of External Affairs had urged Bangladesh to protect minorities and ensure a fair trial for Das. In response, Bangladesh had said India's remarks misrepresented facts and contradicted the friendly relations between the two nations.