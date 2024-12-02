Summarize Simplifying... In short ISKCON, a religious organization, is facing scrutiny in Bangladesh, with 63 monks denied entry into India despite valid visas and calls for a ban on the group.

The arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das, an ISKCON member accused of disrespecting the national flag, has further escalated tensions.

Despite these challenges, the High Court has rejected calls for a ban, while India has expressed concern over the treatment of minorities in Bangladesh. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Iskcon has been facing issues in Bangladesh

Explained: Why ISKCON is a target amid unrest in Bangladesh

By Snehil Singh 05:43 pm Dec 02, 202405:43 pm

What's the story The International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) is struggling in Bangladesh after the arrest of its former member, Chinmoy Krishna Das. Das was arrested on sedition charges, triggering protests and clashes with security forces. The Hindu community has been worst hit by the development.

Travel restrictions

Iskcon monks barred from entering India

Iskcon spokesperson Radharamn Das alleged that 63 monks were stopped from entering India despite holding valid visas. The Benapole Immigration Checkpost Officer-in-Charge said the monks were stopped on "suspicions regarding their travel purposes." The Iskcon members maintained they were traveling for religious ceremonies in India.

Sedition charges

Arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das

Das was arrested at Dhaka's main airport while on his way to Chittagong. He is accused of disrespecting Bangladesh's national flag by allegedly hoisting a saffron flag above it. After his arrest, Iskcon Bangladesh distanced itself from Das, saying his actions don't represent the organization. However, Iskcon later clarified it supports Das's rights to peacefully advocate for Hindu safety.

Twitter Post

ISKCON's clarification on X

Ban proposal

Calls for Iskcon ban and India's response

While the situation has sparked calls to ban Iskcon in Bangladesh, the High Court has rejected the calls. The Attorney General described Iskcon as a "religious fundamentalist organization" in court. An Iskcon center was also vandalized in Bhairav, and bank accounts of 17 people associated with Iskcon have been frozen.

Diplomatic tensions

India expresses concern over attacks on minorities

India had earlier expressed "deep concern" over the attacks on minorities in Bangladesh and had termed Das's arrest "unfortunate." The Ministry of External Affairs had urged Bangladesh to protect minorities and ensure a fair trial for Das. In response, Bangladesh had said India's remarks misrepresented facts and contradicted the friendly relations between the two nations.