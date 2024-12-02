Summarize Simplifying... In short Russian and Syrian forces have intensified airstrikes on opposition groups, leading to a death toll of 56 since November 27, including 20 children.

In a significant turn of events, rebel factions, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, have seized control of most of Aleppo, a city previously claimed by President Bashar al-Assad's government.

This escalating conflict has drawn global attention, with Russia and Turkey agreeing to coordinate actions for stability, while Iran accuses Israel and the US of inciting instability through rebel forces. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The strikes focused on the rebel-held city of Idlib

Russian, Syrian jets escalate airstrikes on opposition forces, 25 killed

By Snehil Singh 04:00 pm Dec 02, 202404:00 pm

What's the story Russian and Syrian aircraft intensified their airstrikes on opposition forces in northwestern Syria, killing at least 25, the White Helmets, a rescue service of the Syrian opposition, reported. The strikes focused on the rebel-held city of Idlib. This comes after President Bashar al-Assad vowed to crush insurgents who recently took over Aleppo. Military sources said the airstrikes hit a crowded residential area in Idlib, killing at least seven and injuring dozens more.

Civilian impact

Civilian casualties mount amid denials from Russia, Syria

While the Syrian military and Russia claim their targets are insurgent hideouts, they vehemently deny any attacks on civilians. However, the White Helmets reported that among the fatalities in the Idlib strikes were 10 children. Since November 27, the death toll from these airstrikes has risen to 56, including 20 children in this grim tally.

Rebel advance

Rebel factions gain control of Aleppo, challenge Assad's rule

In a major development, rebel factions led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) have taken control of Aleppo city for the first time since the conflict started in 2012. Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed HTS and its allies now control most parts of Aleppo, except for Kurdish-held neighborhoods. This comes as a major blow to President Bashar al-Assad's government which had declared victory in Aleppo back in 2016.

Strategic seizures

Rebel offensive claims dozens of soldiers, seizes key locations

The Syrian army claimed dozens of soldiers were killed during the rebel offensive on Aleppo. Russia, in retaliation, carried out airstrikes to support Assad's forces. The rebels also managed to take control of key locations such as the Aleppo airport and Maraat al Numan in Idlib province, further escalating the conflict.

Global response

International concerns rise over escalating Syrian conflict

The escalating conflict has caught international attention, with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussing the situation with his Turkish counterpart. Both expressed concerns over the developments and agreed on coordinating actions to stabilize Syria. Meanwhile, Iran accused Israel and the US of orchestrating destabilizing attacks through rebel forces, adding another layer of complexity to the ongoing crisis.