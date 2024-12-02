Russian, Syrian jets escalate airstrikes on opposition forces, 25 killed
Russian and Syrian aircraft intensified their airstrikes on opposition forces in northwestern Syria, killing at least 25, the White Helmets, a rescue service of the Syrian opposition, reported. The strikes focused on the rebel-held city of Idlib. This comes after President Bashar al-Assad vowed to crush insurgents who recently took over Aleppo. Military sources said the airstrikes hit a crowded residential area in Idlib, killing at least seven and injuring dozens more.
Civilian casualties mount amid denials from Russia, Syria
While the Syrian military and Russia claim their targets are insurgent hideouts, they vehemently deny any attacks on civilians. However, the White Helmets reported that among the fatalities in the Idlib strikes were 10 children. Since November 27, the death toll from these airstrikes has risen to 56, including 20 children in this grim tally.
Rebel factions gain control of Aleppo, challenge Assad's rule
In a major development, rebel factions led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) have taken control of Aleppo city for the first time since the conflict started in 2012. Syrian Observatory for Human Rights confirmed HTS and its allies now control most parts of Aleppo, except for Kurdish-held neighborhoods. This comes as a major blow to President Bashar al-Assad's government which had declared victory in Aleppo back in 2016.
Rebel offensive claims dozens of soldiers, seizes key locations
The Syrian army claimed dozens of soldiers were killed during the rebel offensive on Aleppo. Russia, in retaliation, carried out airstrikes to support Assad's forces. The rebels also managed to take control of key locations such as the Aleppo airport and Maraat al Numan in Idlib province, further escalating the conflict.
International concerns rise over escalating Syrian conflict
The escalating conflict has caught international attention, with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov discussing the situation with his Turkish counterpart. Both expressed concerns over the developments and agreed on coordinating actions to stabilize Syria. Meanwhile, Iran accused Israel and the US of orchestrating destabilizing attacks through rebel forces, adding another layer of complexity to the ongoing crisis.