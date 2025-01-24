Akshay Kumar sells his Mumbai apartment for ₹4.25cr
What's the story
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has reportedly sold his apartment in Borivali East, Mumbai, for a whopping ₹4.25cr.
The property is located in Sky City, a 25-acre project developed by Oberoi Realty, which offers various residential options including 3BHK apartments and duplexes.
The deal was officially registered on January 21, property registration documents reviewed by SquareYards show.
Property value
Kumar's property appreciated by 78% since purchase
Kumar had originally bought the apartment for ₹2.38cr in November 2017. The latest sale price of ₹4.25cr shows a considerable appreciation in value, with a 78% increase from the original purchase price.
The apartment has a carpet area of 1073 sq. ft and comes with two parking spaces, according to the documents reviewed by SquareYards.
Sale specifics
Transaction details and Sky City's market activity
The sale of Kumar's apartment included a stamp duty of ₹25.5 lakh and registration charges of ₹30,000.
This isn't the first time the actor has made headlines for his real estate deals. In 2022, he sold a property in Andheri West, Mumbai, to music director Daboo Malik for ₹6cr.
Sky City has witnessed a whopping 216 sale registrations worth ₹848cr from January to December 2024.
Celebrity preference
Sky City: A popular choice among Bollywood celebrities
Sky City isn't just a hit with homebuyers, it also has a celebrity fan following.
Property registration records show that a number of Bollywood actors, including Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, own properties in this residential project.
The average resale property price in Sky City now stands at ₹39,522 per sq. ft., which is a testament to its demand and popularity in the real estate market.