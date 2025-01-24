What's the story

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has reportedly sold his apartment in Borivali East, Mumbai, for a whopping ₹4.25cr.

The property is located in Sky City, a 25-acre project developed by Oberoi Realty, which offers various residential options including 3BHK apartments and duplexes.

The deal was officially registered on January 21, property registration documents reviewed by SquareYards show.