What's the story

Karla Sofia Gascon, the star of the Spanish-language movie musical Emilia Perez, has made history as the first openly trans female actor to receive an Oscar nomination.

She is nominated for Best Actress along with Demi Moore (The Substance), Mikey Madison (Anora), Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), and Fernanda Torres for I'm Still Here.

This is a major milestone in Oscar history as it's the first time an openly trans actor has been recognized in this category.