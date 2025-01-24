Ye is a billionaire again with a $2.77B net worth!
What's the story
Ye (formerly Kanye West), the famous rapper and business mogul, has reportedly re-entered the billionaire club with a whopping net worth of $2.77 billion, according to Eton Venture Services.
The financial milestone comes from his music portfolio and his sole ownership of the YEEZY brand.
The news comes days after Forbes declared Ye was no longer a billionaire after Adidas cut ties with him over antisemitic comments in 2023.
Controversy and consequences
Ye's controversial remarks led to Adidas severing ties
Ye's controversial statement, "I can say antisemitic sh_t and Adidas cannot drop me," was quickly debunked when Adidas announced its decision to end their partnership just days later.
The sports apparel giant's move was a direct response to his antisemitic comments.
Despite the setback, the 47-year-old music mogul has been able to rebuild his fortune—largely thanks to his music career and owning the YEEZY brand.
Brand expansion
Ye announced expansion plans for the YEEZY brand
Earlier this week, Ye announced plans to expand his YEEZY brand by launching a womenswear line.
He announced the news on social media, along with a long message detailing his complaints against corporations he believes have exploited him.
"No corporations leveraging my platform," he wrote. "Using me to get to us. Overcharging our community while ignoring my vision and direction."
Production issues
Ye expressed frustration over the halted YEEZY production
Ye also expressed his annoyance at the suspension of foam runners and YEEZY slide production during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He accused corporations of stealing his designs while ignoring his creative vision.
"Stopping the foam runners and Yeezy slides production during COVID only to copy the designs," he lamented on Instagram.
Despite these hurdles, West is determined to see his vision come to life with the expansion of his YEEZY brand.