What's the story

Ye (formerly Kanye West), the famous rapper and business mogul, has reportedly re-entered the billionaire club with a whopping net worth of $2.77 billion, according to Eton Venture Services.

The financial milestone comes from his music portfolio and his sole ownership of the YEEZY brand.

The news comes days after Forbes declared Ye was no longer a billionaire after Adidas cut ties with him over antisemitic comments in 2023.