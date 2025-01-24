'Lock'—Sidhu Moose Wala's posthumous track hits 8M views in 48hrs
What's the story
The legacy of the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala continues to live on through his music.
His ninth posthumous track, Lock, dropped on Thursday (January 23) and has already garnered nearly a whopping eight million views on YouTube in under two days.
The three-minute song is a collaboration between composer The Kidd and Navkaran Brar, with vocals and music by Moose Wala himself.
Posthumous success
A look at Moose Wala's previous posthumous hits
Lock isn't the first posthumous song by the late singer to go instantly viral. His previous eight tracks released after his death have also been loved by fans.
The first track, SYL, was released merely a month after his tragic demise in 2022 but was later taken down from YouTube for its controversial content.
Regardless, all of his posthumous songs still receive millions of views on the platform.
Musical diversity
Moose Wala's posthumous tracks: A blend of collaborations and themes
Moose Wala's posthumous discography is full of collaborations and themes.
His second track, Vaar, based on the bravery of Hari Singh Nalwa, has over 63 million views.
The third song, Mera Na, featuring Nigerian rapper Burna Boy and UK-based music composer Steel Banglez, has 70 million views.
Meanwhile, his fourth track Chorni, which presents Moose Wala as a fierce Jatt from Punjab's Malwa region, has got 78 million views on YouTube.
Career and death
Moose Wala's journey in music and tragic demise
Moose Wala started singing in 2016 but became a household name in 2018 with the song So High from his debut album PBX 1.
His life was cut short tragically when he was shot dead by gunmen on the orders of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, in Jawaharke village near Mansa.
Even in death, Moose Wala's music lives on with millions of fans across the globe, as seen with the success of his posthumous tracks.