What's the story

The legacy of the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala continues to live on through his music.

His ninth posthumous track, Lock, dropped on Thursday (January 23) and has already garnered nearly a whopping eight million views on YouTube in under two days.

The three-minute song is a collaboration between composer The Kidd and Navkaran Brar, with vocals and music by Moose Wala himself.