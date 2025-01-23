'Emilia Pérez' leads Oscar nominations: Full list here
What's the story
After repeated delays due to the devastating wildfires in California, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences finally announced the final nominees for the 97th Academy Awards on Thursday (Indian time).
Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live) and Rachel Sennott (Bottoms) took the announcement duties that began at 7:00pm IST.
Here are the top nominees in the major categories.
#1
Actor in Supporting Role
The coveted Actor in a Supporting Role category saw these top names make it through to the end.
Yura Borisov for Anora
Kieran Culkin for A Real Pain
Edward Norton for A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce for The Brutalist
and, Jeremy Strong for The Apprentice
#2
Actress in Supporting Role
These stars made it to the Actress in a Supporting Role nominations:
Monica Barbaro for A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande for Wicked
Felicity Jones for The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini for Conclave
Zoe Saldaña for Emilia Pérez
#3
Actor in a Leading Role
Actor in a Leading Role nominees were:
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
#4
Actress in a Leading Role
Actress in a Leading Role nods went to:
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Fernanda Torres, I'm Still Here
#5
Best Director
Best Director for 2025 will be selected among:
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet The Brutalist
James Mangold, A Complete Unknown
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
#6, #7
International Feature Film, Documentary Feature Film
International Feature Film nods were:
I'm Still Here
The Girl with the Needle
Emilia Pérez
The Seed of the Sacred Fig
Flow
Meanwhile, the Documentary Feature Film category shortlisted:
Black Box Diaries
No Other Land
Porcelain War
Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat
Sugarcane
#8, #9
Original Song, Best Editing
Original Song nods:
El Mal from Emilia Pérez
The Journey from The Six Triple Eight
Like a Bird from Sing Sing
Mi Camino from Emilia Pérez
Never Too Late from Elton John: Never Too Late
Meanwhile, these films made it to Best Editing:
Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
#10
Top 10 competing for Best Picture are...
Last but not the least, the Best Picture contenders for 2025 are:
Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I'm Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked