Oscar nominations announcement delayed again due to LA fires
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has once again adjusted its timeline for the 97th Academy Awards due to the ongoing wildfires in Los Angeles.
The nomination voting period, initially set to conclude on Sunday (January 12) has been extended to Friday (January 17).
For the second time, the Academy will announce its nominees at a virtual event, scheduled for Thursday (January 23) without in-person media coverage.
Event changes
Academy cancels and postpones events due to wildfires
In addition to adjusting its timeline, the Academy has also canceled the annual Oscar Nominees Luncheon, which was scheduled for February 10.
The Scientific and Technical Awards, which were scheduled for February 18, have been postponed to an undetermined date.
However, the 97th Oscars ceremony is still set for March 2 (Sunday) at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood.
Official response
Academy's statement on wildfires and industry solidarity
Academy CEO Bill Kramer and President Janet Yang expressed their distress over the wildfires' impact in a joint statement.
They highlighted the Academy's role as a unifying force, adding, "We are committed to standing together in the face of hardship."
They also noted that due to the ongoing fires, it was necessary to extend the voting period and reschedule the nomination announcement.
Further, the Academy has donated $7,50,000 to the Motion Picture & Television Fund.
Upcoming ceremony
97th Oscars to honor frontline workers and impacted individuals
The 97th Oscars ceremony will also pay tribute to frontline workers aiding with the wildfires, recognize those affected, and encourage support for relief efforts.
The ceremony will still air live coast-to-coast at 7:00pm ET (Sunday)/5:30am IST (Monday) on ABC and be streamed live on Hulu. It will also broadcast in over 200 territories worldwide.
The Academy has noted that all dates remain subject to change.