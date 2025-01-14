'Paatal Lok 2,' 'The Roshans': Top OTT releases this week
The new year has brought with it a wave of fresh content on various over-the-top (OTT) platforms. From thrillers to documentaries and fantasy series, there's something for everyone this week.
Here's a look at the most anticipated releases on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar from January 13 to January 19.
'Paatal Lok' and 'The Roshans' to premiere on Friday
Prime Video will release the second season of its critically acclaimed series, Paatal Lok, on Friday, January 17. The new season will follow Hathi Ram Chaudhary's mission to Nagaland with Jaideep Ahlawat reprising his role.
On the same day, a documentary titled The Roshans will premiere on Netflix. This project features Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan and his family's journey in the Indian music and film industry.
Disney+ Hotstar to launch 'Power of Paanch'
Disney+ Hotstar is all set to release a new young adult fantasy series, titled Power of Paanch, on January 17.
The Hindi show is set in Panchgiri and follows Bela who finds four teenagers with superpowers.
The series stars Riva Arora, Aditya Raj Arora, Urvashi Dholakia, and Barkha Bisht in pivotal roles.
'Griha Laxmi' and 'Chidiya Udd' set for release
EPIC ON is all set to release Griha Laxmi on Thursday, January 16. The show features Hina Khan as a simple homemaker who turns into the queen of a dangerous empire. It also stars Chunky Panday and Dibyendu Bhattacharya.
Meanwhile, Amazon MX Player will premiere a thriller show titled Chidiya Udd on Wednesday, January 15. Directed by Ravi Jadhav, this series stars Jackie Shroff, Sikandar Kher, Bhoomika Meena, and Madhur Mittal among others in pivotal roles.