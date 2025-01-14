Will there be 'Paatal Lok' S03? Creator gives cryptic response
What's the story
The highly-anticipated second season of Amazon Prime Video's Paatal Lok is set to premiere on Friday (January 17), bringing back Jaideep Ahlawat as Inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary and Ishwak Singh as IPS Imran Ansari.
As excitement peaks, creator Sudip Sharma hinted at the possibility of a third season in an interview with OTTplay, adding to the buzz around this critically acclaimed series' gripping return.
Future prospects
Sharma is open to 'Paatal Lok' S03—but conditions apply
Sharma said that there are no plans for a third installment as of now.
"No. In the sense that it's not on track already...It takes four or five years to make a show."
He also said, "I am open to the idea, but a lot of things need to fall in place for a show like this."
He stressed that making each season of Paatal Lok is time-consuming. "Sometimes it takes less, but...both seasons took half a decade each."
New landscape
'Paatal Lok' S02's shift to Nagaland was a challenge
In the same interview, Sharma spoke about the decision to move the setting of Season 2 to Nagaland.
He called it a difficult but exciting move, saying, "I find that challenge very exciting. Of course, it is a challenge because you are making your life difficult."
"You have made a world, and it is understood by you and your audience...Now, you are saying that you are changing that world and taking the show to a completely new one."
Childhood memories
Sharma's personal connection to 'Paatal Lok' S02 setting
The creator also shared his own connection to the new setting, noting that he grew up in Assam and knew the Northeast landscape.
He said, "Since I grew up in Assam, I had a familiarity with the landscape, with the Northeast."
"And I wanted to go back and explore...Paatal Lok Season 2 allowed me to stay there for months, and meet a lot of friends, and new people."