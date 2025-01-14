Sharma said that there are no plans for a third installment as of now.

"No. In the sense that it's not on track already...It takes four or five years to make a show."

He also said, "I am open to the idea, but a lot of things need to fall in place for a show like this."

He stressed that making each season of Paatal Lok is time-consuming. "Sometimes it takes less, but...both seasons took half a decade each."