Summarize Simplifying... In short "Dream Productions," a spin-off series from Pixar's "Inside Out," offers a peek into the dream creators using Riley's memories.

The series, premiering on December 11, will be available on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar.

It complements the original "Inside Out" and its sequel, both available on Disney+ Hotstar, which follow Riley's emotional journey from childhood to adolescence. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Dream Productions' is coming to Disney+ Hotstar

How to watch the 'Inside Out' spin-off series 'Dream Productions'

By Tanvi Gupta 12:30 am Dec 11, 202412:30 am

What's the story The hit Pixar franchise, Inside Out, is getting a spinoff series called Dream Productions. The original Hollywood movie and its sequel, Inside Out 2 (released in June), charmed audiences by giving a face to emotions in the mind of Riley (voiced by Kaitlyn Dias in Part 1 and Kensington Tallman in Part 2). The upcoming series will explore this universe further by centering on the makers of Riley's dreams.

Plot details

'Dream Productions' to explore Riley's dream makers

Serving as an interquel spinoff series, Dream Productions will give an inside look at the dream makers who use Riley's memories to create dreams. Set in a film-like environment, this alternate team plays a crucial role in Riley's mind. Their job? To get creative with her dreams whenever she falls asleep. Produced by Pixar Animation Studios, the spinoff series was developed and created by Mike Jones.

Premiere information

'Dream Productions' release date and streaming details

The official trailer sees familiar faces from Inside Out teaming up with Paula Persimmon to send Riley's memories to Dream Productions. The series follows acclaimed director Paula Persimmon (Paula Pell) as she faces the challenges of creating hit dreams, all while working with Xeni, a daydream director looking to make it big in night dreams. It will premiere on December 11. All four episodes of Dream Productions will be available on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar on this date.

Streaming availability

'Inside Out' and 'Inside Out 2' available on Disney+ Hotstar

Both Inside Out and its sequel, Inside Out 2, are available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The first film follows Riley as a child adjusting to life in San Francisco with the help of her personified emotions. The sequel fast-forwards to Riley's high school years where the 13-year-old girl faces new challenges and emotions. These films provide the backdrop for the upcoming spinoff series, Dream Productions.