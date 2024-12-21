Summarize Simplifying... In short 'Viduthalai Part 2', a film exploring political conflict in the 1960s, is expected to stream on ZEE5 by January 2025, following its theatrical run.

'Viduthalai Part 2' is out in theaters now

OTT: Where to watch 'Viduthalai Part 2' post-theatrical run

What's the story The much-awaited sequel, Viduthalai Part 2, starring Vijay Sethupathi, Soori, and Manju Warrier, finally premiered in theaters on December 20. After its theatrical release, it will be available for streaming on ZEE5. The first part, released last year, is also streaming on the same platform.

Release timeline

'Viduthalai Part 2' OTT release expected in January 2025

While an official OTT release date for Viduthalai Part 2 hasn't been confirmed, it is likely to start streaming on ZEE5 sometime around the second or third week of January 2025. This projection is in line with the industry standard of a four-week gap between theatrical and OTT releases. Both parts have been directed by Vetrimaaran.

Film synopsis

'Viduthalai Part 2' explores themes of conflict and political turmoil

Viduthalai Part 2, adapted from Jeyamohan's short story Thunaivan, explores the conflict between law enforcement and separatist movements against the political turmoil of the 1960s. The film's ensemble cast includes Kishore, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Bhavani Sre, and Ilavarasu. The sequel has received positive reviews from critics.