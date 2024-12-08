Summarize Simplifying... In short Switching languages on Amazon Prime Video is a breeze.

Customize your viewing experience according to language preference

How to change the UI language on Amazon Prime Video

By Dwaipayan Roy 04:32 pm Dec 08, 202404:32 pm

What's the story As one of the leading global streaming services, Amazon Prime Video comes with a multi-lingual user interface. This means you can customize your viewing experience according to your language preference. However, the process of changing the language differs slightly depending on whether you're using Prime Video on the website, mobile app, or other supported devices such as Smart TVs. Let's take a look.

Method #1

Changing language on website

To change language settings on the PrimeVideo website, users would have to go to the 'Account and Settings' page. Here, they will find a 'Language' tab, which will let them choose their preferred language from a list of options. This feature ensures that users can enjoy content in a language they are comfortable with, enhancing their overall viewing experience on Prime Video.

Method #2

Modifying language on Prime Video app

For those on Prime Video mobile apps, the process to change language settings is a bit different. Here, users have to open the app and head over to 'My Stuff' section where they will see a gear icon. Tapping on it will take them to a 'Language' option, where they can choose their desired language from a list of available options.

Method #3

Adjusting language settings on smart TVs

For users accessing Prime Video on Smart TVs or other supported devices, the language can be changed via the Prime Video settings option. Under this option, there's a 'Language' section where users can select their preferred language.