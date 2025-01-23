'Bigg Boss' narrator faces death threats from Rajat Dalal fans
What's the story
Vijay Vikram Singh, the voice of popular reality TV show Bigg Boss for more than 15 years, has been facing online abuse and death threats. The harassment is from fans who mistakenly think he is the Bigg Boss, the faceless entity who decides what goes in the house.
The controversy was stoked after fitness influencer Rajat Dalal was evicted in third place during the finale of Bigg Boss 18, leading to accusations of a "fixed" show.
Online appeal
Singh appealed to fans amid the online harassment
In the wake of the abuse, Singh took to social media to clarify his role and request an end to the harassment.
In a video shared in December 2024, he said, "Please stop abusing me in the comments section and messages. I just narrate the tasks and timings for the audience in Bigg Boss."
Despite this, following Dalal's eviction, Singh's new posts kept getting hate comments, forcing him to disable comments, reported Hindustan Times.
Career highlights
Singh's career beyond 'Bigg Boss'
Apart from being the narrator on Bigg Boss, Singh has also appeared in a number of web series.
He has appeared in Manoj Bajpayee's critically acclaimed series The Family Man (Seasons 1 and 2), Kay Kay Menon's Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story, and Kajol's The Trial.
Despite his successful career, he continues to be subjected to online harassment due to misconceptions about his role on the reality show.