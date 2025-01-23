What's the story

Vijay Vikram Singh, the voice of popular reality TV show Bigg Boss for more than 15 years, has been facing online abuse and death threats. The harassment is from fans who mistakenly think he is the Bigg Boss, the faceless entity who decides what goes in the house.

The controversy was stoked after fitness influencer Rajat Dalal was evicted in third place during the finale of Bigg Boss 18, leading to accusations of a "fixed" show.