Ram Charan's 'Orange' to return to theaters after 15 years
What's the story
The popular Telugu romantic comedy Orange, featuring Ram Charan, will be re-released in theaters after 15 years.
Although the film had an average box office run during its release, it has stayed in the limelight due to its celebrated soundtrack.
The news of this re-release was shared on social media and went viral in no time.
The film will hit theaters on February 14, 2025—Valentine's Day.
Film details
'Orange' boasts a star-studded cast and crew
Directed by Bhaskar and produced by Nagendra Babu under the banner of Anjana Productions, Orange was first released on November 26, 2010.
The film starred Genelia Deshmukh opposite Charan and had the likes of Shazahn Padamsee, Prabhu, Prakash Raj, Brahmanandam, Pavitra Lokesh, and Vennela Kishore in pivotal roles.
Notably, Orange was Charan's next project after the blockbuster Magadheera.
Production trivia
'Orange' holds record for largest Indian-budget film in Australia
Since most of Orange was filmed in Sydney and Melbourne, it became the biggest Indian-budget film ever shot in Australia.
More than half of the cast and crew were Australians.
Initially, Kajal Aggarwal was considered for a role, owing to her successful collaboration with Charan in Magadheera, but that didn't end up happening.
Meanwhile, Charan is riding high on the success of his latest film Game Changer. The political action thriller has had a decent run at the box office.