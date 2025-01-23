Amy Schumer reveals how trolls helped diagnose her Cushing's syndrome
What's the story
Acclaimed comedian and actor Amy Schumer has gone public with her diagnosis of a hormonal disorder called exogenous Cushing's syndrome.
The revelation was made during an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, where she spoke about how online criticism affected her health.
"Doctors were chiming in, in the comments and they were, like, 'No, no...something's really up. Your face looks so crazy,'" Schumer shared about her diagnosis journey.
Disorder explained
Understanding exogenous Cushing's syndrome: Causes and symptoms
Cushing's syndrome is a hormonal disorder that occurs when the body produces too much cortisol.
The condition is of two types: exogenous and endogenous, with exogenous being caused by external factors such as high-dose steroid injections, like in Schumer's case.
Regardless of its type, the symptoms of Cushing's syndrome remain the same.
These include weight gain in the face and backside, stretch marks on various body parts, slow skin healing, and a fatty lump between the shoulders.
Statement
She explained how steroid injections led to Cushing's syndrome
"At first, I was like, 'F—k off,'" Schumer shared, but then realized, "Wait, I've been getting steroid injections for my scars" from her breast reduction and C-section.
She explained that these injections led to Cushing's syndrome—something she wouldn't have known about if it weren't for the harsh comments online.
Schumer, who welcomed her son Gene with husband Chris Fischer in 2019, first revealed her Cushing diagnosis in February 2024.
Personal experience
Schumer's struggle and relief following diagnosis
Describing her physical ordeal to Jessica Yellin in a "News Not Noise" letter, Schumer wrote, "While I was doing press on camera for my Hulu show, I was also in MRI machines four hours at a time, having my veins shut down from the amount of blood drawn and thinking I may not be around to see my son grow up."
However, she was relieved to learn her condition was treatable and felt "reborn" after the diagnosis.