What's the story

Acclaimed comedian and actor Amy Schumer has gone public with her diagnosis of a hormonal disorder called exogenous Cushing's syndrome.

The revelation was made during an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, where she spoke about how online criticism affected her health.

"Doctors were chiming in, in the comments and they were, like, 'No, no...something's really up. Your face looks so crazy,'" Schumer shared about her diagnosis journey.