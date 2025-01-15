Viral: Anushka-Virat to host a housewarming party for Alibaug home
What's the story
Celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are reportedly preparing for a housewarming ceremony at their new Alibaug residence.
A video shared by Instant Bollywood on Instagram shows men carrying pooja essentials, with a priest aboard a ferry, likely headed to the couple's new home.
The clip has been widely circulated among fans, who have flooded the comments section with heart emojis.
New home
Sharma and Kohli's frequent trips to Alibaug
Sharma and Kohli have been spotted at the Gateway of India quite often, usually taking a ferry to Alibaug.
On Monday, Sharma was clicked by paparazzi in a jovial mood as she headed to board a speedboat.
She was dressed casually in a black tee with baggy denims, paired with dark sunglasses and a black bag.
The couple's new home is reportedly under construction and the housewarming ceremony is due soon.
Property details
Inside Sharma-Kohli's luxurious Alibaug villa
In 2023, reports revealed that Kohli splurged ₹6 crore on a 2,000 sq ft villa in Avas Living, Alibaug, with ₹36 lakh paid as stamp duty.
The property also boasts a 400 sq ft swimming pool.
Additionally, the couple is believed to have acquired a farmhouse in Alibaug for ₹19.24 crore.
To note, the couple has recently returned to India after the Australia test series.
Personal update
Sharma's professional life: A look
Sharma and Kohli, who tied the knot in Italy in December 2017, are parents to two kids: daughter Vamika (2021) and son Akaay (2024).
On the work front, Sharma was last seen in a cameo appearance in Anvitaa Dutt's Qala (2022). Her most recent full-fledged role was in the 2018 film Zero.
Next, she will be making her comeback with Chakda Xpress, a biopic on cricket legend Jhulan Goswami.