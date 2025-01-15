Ram Kapoor calls Rakhi Sawant 'self-made woman'; hails her journey
Renowned actor Ram Kapoor was heard commending Rakhi Sawant for her incredible journey in Bollywood.
Recently, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, he praised Sawant for making a successful career for herself despite having no industry connections or "godfathers."
He said, "Today, the entire nation knows Rakhi Sawant's name. She lives in a 3 BHK sea-facing apartment in Mumbai which I have been to. Respect! She achieved this herself."
Kapoor highlighted Sawant's struggles and resilience
Kapoor, who hosted Sawant's reality show Rakhi Ka Swayamvar in 2009, also shed light on the harsh realities she faced as a woman in Bollywood.
He said, "The industry tried to misuse her. Koi ek nice, sexy dancer jisko industry misuse karna chahte the...bahut saari gandi experiences hai uski... no godfather...nothing (Industry misused her...she had no godfather...nothing)."
Even with these challenges, Sawant has managed to carve out a successful career for herself.
Kapoor expressed respect for Sawant's self-made success
Kapoor said he respected her as a self-made woman, despite not always agreeing with Sawant's actions or statements.
He said, "I might not agree with her philosophy, madness...waahiyaat cheezein bolti hai wo but wo jo bhi hai, jo bhi karti hai, the fact is she has managed to make her life by herself and I have seen it."
"How could you not respect it?" he added.