Renowned actor Ram Kapoor was heard commending Rakhi Sawant for her incredible journey in Bollywood.

Recently, in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, he praised Sawant for making a successful career for herself despite having no industry connections or "godfathers."

He said, "Today, the entire nation knows Rakhi Sawant's name. She lives in a 3 BHK sea-facing apartment in Mumbai which I have been to. Respect! She achieved this herself."