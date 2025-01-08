What's the story

A massive wildfire in Los Angeles has forced thousands, including Hollywood actors Eugene Levy and James Woods, to evacuate their homes.

The fire has spread to nearly 3,000 acres, threatening about 26,000 residents across 10,000 households.

The Pacific Palisades area is particularly affected, with strong winds further intensifying the blaze and leading to road blocks. Authorities have been issuing warnings as firefighters work to control the rapidly growing and dangerous situation.