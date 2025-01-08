Massive LA wildfire forces Eugene Levy, James Woods to flee
What's the story
A massive wildfire in Los Angeles has forced thousands, including Hollywood actors Eugene Levy and James Woods, to evacuate their homes.
The fire has spread to nearly 3,000 acres, threatening about 26,000 residents across 10,000 households.
The Pacific Palisades area is particularly affected, with strong winds further intensifying the blaze and leading to road blocks. Authorities have been issuing warnings as firefighters work to control the rapidly growing and dangerous situation.
Celebrity encounters
Levy and Woods shared their experiences amid evacuation
Levy, famous for American Pie, detailed his ordeal to the Los Angeles Times on Tuesday.
He was stuck in traffic while attempting to flee the Pacific Palisades neighborhood, adding that "the smoke looked pretty black and intense over Temescal Canyon."
Woods, on the other hand, posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) of the fire closing in on his property. In later tweets, he expressed uncertainty about his home but confirmed a safe evacuation.
Twitter Post
Two houses from us… pic.twitter.com/5lx6kMqdmN— James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 7, 2025
Road clearance appeal
Steve Guttenberg urged residents to clear roads for firefighters
Steve Guttenberg, another celebrity in the area, appealed to residents who had left their vehicles behind while evacuating.
He asked them to leave their car keys behind so that fire engines could pass through.
"This is not a parking lot," he told KTLA5. "We really need people to move their cars...There are people stuck up there."
Disruptions
Wildfire's impact on local activities and infrastructure
The wildfire, which started around 10:30am on Tuesday (US local time), has been fueled by wind gusts reaching up to 97km/h.
The cause of the fire is still unknown, but forecasters warn that the windstorm could continue for days, with gusts possibly exceeding 161 km/h in some areas.
To prevent more fires, power has been shut off for nearly half a million utility customers.
Cancelations
Wildfire led to cancelation of events and relocation of students
The unpredictable weather conditions due to the wildfire also forced outgoing US President Joe Biden to cancel his visit to Riverside County, California. He instead delivered his speech in Los Angeles.
The Los Angeles Unified School District temporarily moved students from three campuses in the Pacific Palisades area due to the fire threat.
Amazon and MGM Studios also canceled a premiere of Jennifer Lopez's new film Unstoppable due to the fires and high winds.