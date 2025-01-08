Manoj Muntashir threatens 'Sky Force' makers for ignoring his credit
What's the story
Acclaimed lyricist Manoj Muntashir Shukla has taken to social media to express his anger after not being credited for his work on the song Maaye from Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Sky Force.
The controversy started after Jio Studios shared a teaser of the song on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, crediting only singer B Praak and music composer Tanishk Bagchi.
Despite being tagged in the post, Muntashir's contribution as the lyricist was ignored.
Lyricist's reaction
'I am going to disown the song,' threatens Muntashir
Muntashir reacted to the post saying, "Please note @jiostudios, @MaddockFilms @saregamaglobal. This song is not just sung and composed but also written by someone who has given all his blood and sweat to it."
He added, "Removing writers name from the opening credits shows utter disrespect for the craft and fraternity by the makers. If it's not corrected immediately, including the main song releasing tomorrow, I am going to disown the song. Shame."
Twitter Post
Take a look at Muntashir's post here
Film overview
'Sky Force': A glimpse into the film's plot and cast
Meanwhile, Sky Force, directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, is a high-stakes thriller produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik under Maddock Films.
The film boasts an ensemble cast including Kumar, debutant Veer Pahariya, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur.
It tells the story of one of the most important events in Indian history: India's retaliatory strike on Pakistan's Sargodha airbase during the 1965 Indo-Pakistani air war.