What's the story

Acclaimed lyricist Manoj Muntashir Shukla has taken to social media to express his anger after not being credited for his work on the song Maaye from Akshay Kumar's upcoming film Sky Force.

The controversy started after Jio Studios shared a teaser of the song on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday, crediting only singer B Praak and music composer Tanishk Bagchi.

Despite being tagged in the post, Muntashir's contribution as the lyricist was ignored.