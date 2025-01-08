'Pushpa 2' gets 'reloaded'; 20 minutes of extra footage added
What's the story
The blockbuster film Pushpa 2: The Rule will return to Indian cinemas in a "reloaded" avatar from this Saturday.
The new cut will feature an additional 20 minutes of footage, in a bid to make the movie even more appealing.
The announcement comes after the film's phenomenal box office performance, grossing ₹1,831cr worldwide in just 32 days.
Extended run
'Pushpa 2' to extend theatrical run with new content
The reloaded version of Pushpa 2: The Rule is a part of the filmmakers' strategy to prolong the film's theatrical run. Despite its long duration, audience interest in the movie has remained strong.
The new poster for this version features a still from a Japan sequence that was seen in the trailer but not in the original theatrical release.
Fans are eagerly waiting for these additional scenes and other major content in the extended cut.
Festive strategy
'Pushpa 2' reloaded version to capitalize on festive season
The release of the reloaded version (January 11) is strategically timed to coincide with the Sankranti festival, when movie-watching is a popular activity. This comes after a slowdown in box office performance during its fifth week.
The filmmakers hope the additional scenes will attract more audiences to theaters this holiday season.
The film is expected to face stiff competition from other big Sankranti releases like Ram Charan's Game Changer, Nandamuri Balakrishna's Daaku Maharaj, and Venkatesh Daggubati's Sankranthiki Vasthunnam.
Box office record
'Pushpa 2' surpassed 'Baahubali 2' as highest-grossing Indian film
With a worldwide gross of ₹1,831cr and an Indian gross of ₹1,438cr, Pushpa 2 has officially dethroned Baahubali 2: The Conclusion to become the highest-grossing Indian film ever.
This milestone marks the latest in the film's historic box office run.
The reloaded version is likely to add to its earnings and popularity among moviegoers.