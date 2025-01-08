What's the story

Reportedly, Disney+ Hotstar has trimmed some 30 seconds from Payal Kapadia's critically acclaimed film, All We Imagine as Light, for its digital release.

The move is being viewed as self-censorship on the part of the OTT platform. Along with the cuts, additional disclaimers regarding cigarette and alcohol consumption have been added to the film.

However, key scenes including one with frontal nudity remain untouched in this version.