What's the story

Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) has reportedly been missing for the last three months.

Recent reports have suggested that the rapper has relocated to Tokyo, Japan, along with his wife Bianca Censori.

This move comes amid the ongoing sex crimes case involving his former close friend and incarcerated music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

According to sources, Ye is "terrified" of returning to the US, fearing he might be implicated in the scandal.