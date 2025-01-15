Ye 'terrified' to return to US amid Diddy's assault trial
What's the story
Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) has reportedly been missing for the last three months.
Recent reports have suggested that the rapper has relocated to Tokyo, Japan, along with his wife Bianca Censori.
This move comes amid the ongoing sex crimes case involving his former close friend and incarcerated music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
According to sources, Ye is "terrified" of returning to the US, fearing he might be implicated in the scandal.
Past ties
Ye's fear stems from past association with Combs
To note, Ye and Combs were once close friends, frequently seen partying and collaborating on music during the peak of Combs's career.
However, as allegations of prostitution, racketeering, sexual assault, and rape have surfaced against Combs over the past five months, Ye has distanced himself.
An insider revealed to Daily Mail that "with all this stuff with Diddy, Kanye is terrified."
Unoccupied mansion
Ye's new home remains vacant amid legal concerns
In a surprising turn of events, Ye's newly built $35 million megamansion in Beverly Hills remains unoccupied.
The rapper and his wife had planned to settle there after their 2022 marriage but have spent most of their time elsewhere.
This decision is reportedly influenced by Ye's fear of facing a legal storm over sexual assault allegations made against him by his former assistant, Lauren Pisciotta.
Legal troubles
Pisciotta's allegations add to Ye's legal worries
Pisciotta has leveled a series of shocking allegations against the rapper, first accusing him of wrongful termination in June. She alleged in her lawsuit that he had fired her for refusing to sleep with him.
In October, she amended her legal complaint to include an incident that allegedly occurred at a studio session hosted by Ye and Combs.
Despite denying all allegations, reports suggest Ye is consciously trying to avoid any controversy by staying out of the public eye.