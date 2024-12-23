Summarize Simplifying... In short Renowned singer Monali Thakur was forced to abruptly cancel her concert in Varanasi due to safety concerns over the stage's condition.

Despite the disappointment, Thakur reassured her fans, apologizing for the cancellation and promising a superior event in the future.

Fans rallied behind her decision, sparking a broader conversation about the challenges artists face during live performances. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Monali Thakur walked out of the concert

What forced Monali Thakur to shut down Varanasi concert abruptly

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:47 pm Dec 23, 202402:47 pm

What's the story Acclaimed singer Monali Thakur recently had to cancel her live performance in Varanasi owing to what she called "poor management." The Sawar Loon hitmaker expressed her disappointment to the crowd as can be seen in a video shared by Dalimss News on Instagram, where she slammed the event's infrastructure and called it a "mess." She also didn't mince words while calling out the organizers for their "useless, unethical, and irresponsible" behavior.

Safety issues

Thakur highlighted safety concerns and accountability

Thakur, who is famous for songs like Moh Moh Ke Dhaage and Cham Cham, expressed her concerns over the stage's condition. She said, "I can't explain what they have done to the stage just so they can steal money." "Time and again, I've said that I could injure my ankle here. My dancers have been telling me to calm down, but everything was a mess."

Apology and promise

'Hope I can give you much better event than this'

Despite the challenges, Thakur stressed her commitment to her fans, saying, "We were trying because I am answerable to you all, and you come for me, right? So, you will hold me accountable for all of this." She also apologized for the show's cancellation and promised a better event in the future. "I sincerely apologize that we have to shut down this show... And I hope I can give you a much better event than this."

Fan reactions

Fans supported Thakur's decision to cancel the show

Thakur's fans also came out in support of her decision to cancel the show, with one of them saying, "She is right...it's live performance, and we know how it might lead to injuries and damage to people." Another fan lauded her for not compromising on her standards. The incident has opened up a debate on the difficulties faced by artists during live performances in certain places.