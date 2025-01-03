Summarize Simplifying... In short A deleted scene from the iconic film 'Sholay', featuring the menacing character Gabbar, has resurfaced online.

Deleted 'Sholay' scene featuring Gabbar Singh resurfaces online

By Tanvi Gupta 05:48 pm Jan 03, 202505:48 pm

What's the story Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra's timeless blockbuster Sholay continues to be a fan favorite even 50 years after its release. The 1975 film is one of Hindi cinema's most enduring classics. But did you know that several scenes were deleted by the censor board before its release? Now, one such deleted scene highlighting Gabbar Singh's (played by Amjad Khan) ruthlessness has resurfaced after nearly half a century!

Scene details

Deleted scene from 'Sholay' goes viral

The deleted scene was posted by an Instagram account called Old is Gold. It shows Gabbar, played by Khan, standing menacingly as he drags Sachin Pilgaonkar's character, Ahmed (son of the imam) by the hair. A convoy of bandits surrounds them in this chilling image. The censor board had initially axed this scene for its excessive violence and Gabbar's cruel depiction.

Film legacy

'Sholay' is known for its iconic dialogues and scenes

Sholay is famous for its iconic dialogues, particularly Gabbar's spine-chilling one: "Yahaan se pachaas-pachaas kos door jab bachcha raat ko rota hai to maa kehti hai, 'so ja beta, nahi to Gabbar aa jaayega.'" Gabbar Singh was such a scary character that the board reportedly censored many scenes showing his brutality. Even with cuts, the film never fails to enthrall us with its story and characters. It was directed by Ramesh Sippy.