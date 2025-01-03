'Aashram' is set for a Season 4

'Aashram 4': Prakash Jha won't direct Bobby's show this time

By Tanvi Gupta 05:45 pm Jan 03, 202505:45 pm

What's the story Acclaimed filmmaker Prakash Jha has opened up about the future of his hit web series, Aashram, featuring actor Bobby Deol as Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala/Monty Singh. The show has been a hit since its premiere on MX Player in 2020, receiving accolades for its gripping storyline and brilliant performances. However, five episodes from Season 3 (also known as Season 3.5) are still yet to be released. Jha has now discussed the future of the series.

New director

'Aashram 4' to be directed by a new face

In a chat with Mid-Day, Jha said he isn't sure when the remaining five episodes will be released but confirmed MX Player's interest in continuing the Aashram franchise. He said, "Five episodes that are set to be released will reveal that, aashram zinda hai (the ashram is alive). We are still talking about season four." "A fresh story has been written for it, but I have told the team that while I will mentor it, somebody else must direct that."

Upcoming release

Unreleased episodes from 'Aashram 3' to stream soon

The yet-to-be-released five episodes are part of the first 15-episode series shot for Aashram 3 (2022), an insider revealed. These episodes are ready for release and are expected to stream this year, with an official announcement expected from MX Player. The new set of five episodes will reportedly show Deol's character facing his past demons and glimpses of his experiences that made him who he is.

Character development

'Aashram 3' episodes will explore characters' motivations and actions

The upcoming episodes of Aashram 3 will also delve into Pammi's (Aaditi Pohankar) agenda and the road her thirst for revenge takes her on. They will also uncover Sonia's (Esha Gupta) true intentions. "After Baba Nirala lands in jail at the end of season three, we will see that despite his imprisonment, he continues to manipulate people," added the source.