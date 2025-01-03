Summarize Simplifying... In short Zahan Kapoor, grandson of Shashi Kapoor, is making waves in the acting world. He kickstarted his career in theatre and recently starred in Netflix's 'Black Warrant', playing a rookie jailer navigating the power dynamics of Tihar Jail.

Besides acting, Kapoor is a passionate photographer with a significant Instagram following. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

'Black Warrant' is led by Zahan Kapoor

Who's Shashi Kapoor's grandson Zahan, star of Netflix's 'Black Warrant'

By Isha Sharma 05:17 pm Jan 03, 202505:17 pm

What's the story Zahan Kapoor, the grandson of Bollywood legend Shashi Kapoor, is all set to make his OTT debut with Vikramaditya Motwane's upcoming series Black Warrant. The series, which will be released on Netflix on January 10, gives an inside look at Tihar Jail—India's largest prison—through the eyes of rookie jailer Sunil Gupta, played by Kapoor. Before Black Warrant premieres, know more about Kapoor.

Career path

Kapoor's journey from theater to OTT

Born on March 11, 1992, Kapoor is the son of Kunal Kapoor and Sheena Sippy, with acting legends Prithviraj Kapoor and Geoffrey Kendal as his great-grandfathers. His second cousins are popular actors Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, and Ranbir Kapoor. Kapoor started his career by assisting theater director Sunil Shanbag in a children's workshop and later acted in several theater plays.

Breakthrough

Kapoor's breakthrough and personal interests

Kapoor got his big break with Hansal Mehta's Faraaz in 2022. He also featured in a play called Siachen, written by Aditya Rawal and directed by Makarand Deshpande, which narrates the survival story of Indian soldiers stuck on the Siachen Glacier. Per IMDb, he will also star in the upcoming OTT series Bandwaale. Besides acting, Kapoor is an avid photographer and frequently shares his stunning snaps on Instagram, where he has 42K followers.

Series preview

'Black Warrant' trailer: A glimpse into Kapoor's role

The recently released trailer of Black Warrant introduces Kapoor as Sunil Gupta, a rookie jailer dealing with the power dynamics of Tihar Jail. The series co-stars Rahul Bhat, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Anurag Thakur, and Sidhant Gupta with special appearances by Rajshri Deshpande, Tota Roy Chaudhary, and Rajendra Gupta. It's based on the book Black Warrant: Confessions of a Tihar Jailer by Sunil Gupta and Sunetra Choudhury.