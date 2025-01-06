'Emergency' trailer: Indira is reborn through Kangana's powerful portrayal
What's the story
The second trailer for the much-awaited film Emergency, starring Kangana Ranaut as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, finally dropped on Monday.
The film, which will be released on January 17, is a collaboration between Zee Studios and Ranaut's Manikarnika Films.
It explores one of the most controversial chapters in Indian history—the Emergency imposed by Gandhi from 1975-1977.
2025 marks 50 years since that controversial chapter of India's past.
Trailer breakdown
'Indira is India'
Ranaut doesn't just play Gandhi—she becomes her.
From her striking resemblance to the way she flawlessly captures her body language and voice, Ranaut channels the very essence of history.
The new trailer offers even more political drama and intensity, transporting us back to the turmoil of 1975 and echoing Gandhi's powerful statement, "Indira is India."
The film also features Anupam Kher as Jayaprakash Narayan, Shreyas Talpade as a young Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and Milind Soman as Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw.
Twitter Post
Take a look at the trailer here
1975, Emergency — A Defining chapter in Indian History.— Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) January 6, 2025
Indira: India’s most powerful woman. Her ambition transformed the nation, but her #EMERGENCY plunged it into chaos.
🎥 #EmergencyTrailer Out Now! https://t.co/Nf3Zq7HqRxpic.twitter.com/VVIpXtfLov
Production details
'Emergency' boasts a star-studded cast and crew
Emergency also Mahima Choudhary as writer Pupul Jayakar, while the late Satish Kaushik portrays Jagjivan Ram.
Ranaut directs the film and produces it with Renu Pitti, Umesh Kr Bansal, and Manikarnika Films.
Ranaut has also written the story while Ritesh Shah has written the screenplay and dialogues with additional dialogues by Tanvi Kesari Pasumarthy.
The cinematography is by Tetsuo Nagata, while Rameshwar S Bhagat handles editing. Sheetal Sharma oversees the costumes and David Malinowski handles prosthetics.