What's the story

The second trailer for the much-awaited film Emergency, starring Kangana Ranaut as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, finally dropped on Monday.

The film, which will be released on January 17, is a collaboration between Zee Studios and Ranaut's Manikarnika Films.

It explores one of the most controversial chapters in Indian history—the Emergency imposed by Gandhi from 1975-1977.

2025 marks 50 years since that controversial chapter of India's past.