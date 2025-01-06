What's the story

Brady Corbet's three-hour epic drama, The Brutalist, has bagged the award for Best Picture, Drama at the 2025 Golden Globes.

The film chronicles the life of a Holocaust survivor and architect chasing a warped American dream.

Selena Gomez's Emilia Pérez, meanwhile, clinched the Best Picture (Musical/Comedy) Golden Globe.

These films are also frontrunners for the Academy Awards, slated in March.