Golden Globes: 'The Brutalist' and 'Emilia Pérez' clinch Best Picture
What's the story
Brady Corbet's three-hour epic drama, The Brutalist, has bagged the award for Best Picture, Drama at the 2025 Golden Globes.
The film chronicles the life of a Holocaust survivor and architect chasing a warped American dream.
Selena Gomez's Emilia Pérez, meanwhile, clinched the Best Picture (Musical/Comedy) Golden Globe.
These films are also frontrunners for the Academy Awards, slated in March.
Multiple victories
'The Brutalist' dominated Golden Globes with multiple wins
The Brutalist went into the Golden Globes with seven nominations, only behind the musical Emilia Pérez which had 10.
Besides Best Picture, Drama, it also bagged Best Director for Corbet and Best Actor for Adrien Brody.
The other films nominated in this category were A Complete Unknown, Conclave, Dune: Part Two, Nickel Boys, and September 5.
'Emilia Pérez' competition
'Emilia Pérez' defeated these films in the competitive category
Emilia Pérez defeated Anora, Challengers, A Real Pain, Wicked, and The Substance to clinch the Best Motion Picture - Musical Or Comedy honor.
Actor Zoe Saldaña won Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture for the film.
The musical also won Best Original Song - Motion Picture (El Mal), and Best Motion Picture (Non-English Language).