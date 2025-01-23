Is Nayanthara the lead in Yash's 'Toxic'? Akshay Oberoi confirms
What's the story
Bollywood actor Akshay Oberoi has seemingly confirmed that South Indian cinema's leading lady, Nayanthara, will have a pivotal role in the upcoming film Toxic.
The movie, directed by Geetu Mohandas, stars Sandalwood superstar Yash in the lead role.
"I'm shooting for Toxic right now with rocking star Yash. Nayanthara is also part of the movie," said Oberoi during the interview with Digital Commentary.
Role speculation
Nayanthara's role in 'Toxic' sparks speculation
While we still await the official casting announcement, Oberoi's statement has sparked speculation about Nayanthara's role in Toxic.
Earlier reports indicated she could be playing Yash's elder sister in the film. There are also rumors that Nayanthara replaced Kareena Kapoor Khan for this key role.
However, these speculations remain unconfirmed by the filmmakers as of now.
Film details
'Toxic' to feature an ensemble cast and action-packed plot
Toxic is said to feature actors such as Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, and Shruti Haasan in pivotal roles. Interestingly, Haasan had also given her voice for the title track of the movie's 2024 teaser.
The movie is likely to be an action thriller based on the drug trade in Goa.
A recent birthday peek from the film showed Yash in a stylish new look wreaking havoc inside a casino.
After Toxic, Yash will appear in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.