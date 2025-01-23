What's the story

Bollywood actor Akshay Oberoi has seemingly confirmed that South Indian cinema's leading lady, Nayanthara, will have a pivotal role in the upcoming film Toxic.

The movie, directed by Geetu Mohandas, stars Sandalwood superstar Yash in the lead role.

"I'm shooting for Toxic right now with rocking star Yash. Nayanthara is also part of the movie," said Oberoi during the interview with Digital Commentary.