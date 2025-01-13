What's the story

Zahan Kapoor, the grandson of legendary actor Shashi Kapoor, has been making waves in the entertainment industry with his recent performance in Netflix's Black Warrant.

Despite an underwhelming debut in Hansal Mehta's Faraaz (2022), Zahan has bounced back and earned critical acclaim for his portrayal of jailor Sunil Gupta.

In an exclusive interview with Zoom, he discussed his role preparation and family legacy.