What's the story

Acclaimed actor Sai Pallavi is reportedly going to star in her first female-led film in the Telugu film industry, Deccan Chronicle reported.

The actor has been captivated by a compelling narrative crafted by writer Karthik Theeda and discussions are currently ongoing.

If finalized, this project will mark a new milestone for Pallavi who has already achieved success with Telugu hits such as Fidaa, MCA, and Love Story.