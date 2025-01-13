Sai Pallavi might lead her first female-centric film: Report
What's the story
Acclaimed actor Sai Pallavi is reportedly going to star in her first female-led film in the Telugu film industry, Deccan Chronicle reported.
The actor has been captivated by a compelling narrative crafted by writer Karthik Theeda and discussions are currently ongoing.
If finalized, this project will mark a new milestone for Pallavi who has already achieved success with Telugu hits such as Fidaa, MCA, and Love Story.
Career progression
Theeda's journey from associate director to scriptwriter
Theeda, hailing from the Srikakulam region, had earlier worked as an associate director for ace director Krishna Vamsi.
He is known for his detailed research and attention to detail while writing scripts. His recent work was a real-life love story titled Thandel, which he wrote after detailed research.
Now, he has come up with another script for Pallavi who is known for her selective approach toward roles and scripts.
Production details
Annapurna Studios to produce Pallavi's new film
The upcoming film will be produced by the esteemed Annapurna Studios and production will begin soon. The official announcement is still awaited.
This news comes after Pallavi's recent success in Amaran, where she gave a remarkable performance as Indhu Rebecca Varghese. The film is available to stream on Netflix.
In the movie, she plays a woman who falls in love with and marries Major Mukund (Sivakarthikeyan), an Indian Army Officer.
In addition, Pallavi will play Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.