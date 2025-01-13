What's the story

Aadar Jain, cousin of Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, got married to Alekha Advani in a dreamy white wedding in Goa.

The couple gave a glimpse of their special day on Instagram on Monday, with Advani looking stunning in a white dress and veil and Jain dapper in a gray suit.

The newlyweds were also clicked sharing a kiss post-ceremony.

Congratulations to them!