Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani tie the knot in Goa; see pictures
What's the story
Aadar Jain, cousin of Bollywood stars Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan, got married to Alekha Advani in a dreamy white wedding in Goa.
The couple gave a glimpse of their special day on Instagram on Monday, with Advani looking stunning in a white dress and veil and Jain dapper in a gray suit.
The newlyweds were also clicked sharing a kiss post-ceremony.
Congratulations to them!
Family presence
Kapoor clan celebrated Jain, Advani's wedding
Several members of the Kapoor family attended the wedding, including Karisma Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor.
Neetu posted a family photo on her Instagram Story with Armaan Jain, his wife Anissa Malhotra, Karisma, and her daughter Samaira Kapoor, among others.
She had earlier shared a picture of Rima Jain, Aadar's mother, with the newlyweds.
Karisma dropped a picture from the wedding with the caption, "Celebrating Alekha and Aadar."
Twitter Post
Here's a glimpse of the couple's white wedding
Aadar Jain And Alekha Advani Officially Ties Knot In Christian— India Forums (@indiaforums) January 13, 2025
Wedding 💍🥰❤️
.#aadarjain#alekhaadvani#christainwedding#married#indiaforumspic.twitter.com/eQNlzqC2TN
Relationship timeline
Jain-Advani's journey from being 'best friends to soulmates'
Jain and Advani got engaged in September 2024. The actor posted several photos from his beachside proposal, where he asked his "first crush" and "best friend" to spend forever with him, as he slipped a ring onto her finger.
Their relationship was made official in November at a roka ceremony attended by close friends and family, including Kapoor Khan, Karisma, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Neetu.
Interestingly, Advani was a close friend of Tara Sutaria—Jain's ex-girlfriend.