The holy city of Prayagraj is hosting the Mahakumbh 2025, the pious festival that began on Monday (January 13).

Reportedly, the event will see performances by popular singers such as Shankar Mahadevan, Mohit Chauhan, Kailash Kher, Hans Raj Hans, Hariharan, and Maithili Thakur.

The Culture Ministry has set up a cultural hub 'Kalagram' in the festival area to celebrate India's diverse art forms and traditions.