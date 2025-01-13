Mahakumbh 2025: Shankar Mahadevan, Kailash Kher to perform at Prayagraj
What's the story
The holy city of Prayagraj is hosting the Mahakumbh 2025, the pious festival that began on Monday (January 13).
Reportedly, the event will see performances by popular singers such as Shankar Mahadevan, Mohit Chauhan, Kailash Kher, Hans Raj Hans, Hariharan, and Maithili Thakur.
The Culture Ministry has set up a cultural hub 'Kalagram' in the festival area to celebrate India's diverse art forms and traditions.
Cultural hub
'Kalagram' to host 15,000 artists across multiple stages
The 'Kalagram' cultural hub, which covers 4,000 hectares, will accommodate nearly 15,000 artists from different fields.
The performers include renowned Padma awardees and Sangeet Natak Akademi honorees.
The venue was inaugurated by Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Sunday (January 12).
It has seven 'Sanskriti Aangans' representing different Indian craft traditions.
Global gathering
Mahakumbh 2025 to attract global devotees and tourists
The Mahakumbh 2025, which will be held between January 13 and February 26, is expected to draw over 40 crore devotees from across the globe. The religious mega festival is one of the largest human gatherings on the planet.
The 'Kalagram' will have a grand Ganga Pandal with a 10,000 people capacity and three other stages in Areil, Jhansi, and Triveni areas with 4,000 seating each.
Artistic marvels
'Kalagram' entrance and main stage to feature intricate designs
Visitors to the 'Kalagram' will be greeted by a grand entrance, 35ft wide and 54ft high, with intricate depictions of the 12 Jyotirlingas and Lord Shiva drinking 'halahal.'
The main stage, 104ft wide and 72ft deep, will be decorated with a beautiful backdrop of the Char Dham. This arrangement is expected to take everyone on a spiritual journey.
Cultural showcase
'Kalagram' to offer immersive experiences and exhibitions
The 'Kalagram' will offer a 360-degree visual and sound experience of the celestial descent of Ganga Avtaran at Anubhuti Mandapam.
The Aviral Shashvat Kumbh Exhibition Zone, curated by institutions such as the Archaeological Survey of India, Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts (IGNCA), and Allahabad Museum, will exhibit artifacts, digital displays, and poster exhibitions highlighting the rich history of Kumbh Mela.
Unique attractions
Special productions and celestial stargazing sessions planned
The 'Kalagram' stage will also feature special week-long productions by the National School of Drama and Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra.
Celestial stargazing sessions are also planned on select nights to offer a mesmerizing cosmic connection.
A Sahitya Akademi and Zonal Cultural Centres-curated exhibition of books will showcase timeless literary treasures during the Maha Kumbh 2025.
Earlier, reports had claimed Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, and Ranbir Kapoor were to mark their presence, too.
Tech integration
How technology and spirituality has been blended
The Mahakumbh 2025 is seeing a unique mix of technology and spirituality. Modern gadgets have been deployed to ensure the safety and security of devotees.
For the first time, an underwater drone capable of monitoring underwater activities around the clock has been introduced.
AI-enabled cameras, teams from PAC, NDRF, and SDRF have also been stationed on 700 flagged boats to enhance devotee safety.