'Squid Game 2' premiered on Netflix on December 26

Park Sung-hoon apologizes after sharing 'Squid Game 2' porn parody

What's the story Park Sung-hoon, who recently appeared in the sequel of Netflix's hit series Squid Game, has been criticized for posting an explicit parody of the South Korean show on Instagram. The actor deleted the post soon but not before screenshots were captured and wildly shared online. His agency, BH Entertainment, confirmed it was an inadvertent mistake on Park's part and issued a public apology.

Park gained significant attention since being cast as Hyun Ju, a transgender woman, in Squid Game 2. However, on Monday, the actor faced backlash after sharing inappropriate content on his Instagram Stories. The post featured a parody of Squid Game on the cover of an adult video, which depicted Japanese AV actors in a nude representation of the series. Although Park quickly removed the post, it had already gone viral on various online platforms.

BH Entertainment clarified the matter in a statement, saying that Park had accidentally uploaded the image while checking his direct messages. The agency said, "Park Sung-hoon received many DMs on social media and accidentally uploaded it while checking DMs." "The actor himself is also surprised and apologizes for making such a mistake in these times. He will be careful not to let something like this happen again."

Controversy erupted amid national tragedy in South Korea

The controversy over Park's post was also heightened because of its timing, coinciding with a national tragedy in South Korea. The post was shared shortly after the devastating Jeju Air flight crash that killed 179 out of 181 passengers, most of whom were K-pop fans returning from the 2024 Asia Artist Awards in Bangkok. The incident has since sparked a week-long national mourning in South Korea.

Fans demanded Park's removal from upcoming drama

Despite the agency's clarification and Park's apology, fans have voiced their discontent with the actor. Some have even demanded that he be replaced in his upcoming drama, A Tyrant's Chef, which he is reportedly set to star in opposite Girls's Generation's Yoona. This incident only adds to the controversy surrounding Squid Game 2, which has been review-bombed and criticized for its portrayal of sensitive topics.