OTT releases to watch this week

Honey Singh documentary, 'Girls Will Be Girls': Top OTT releases

By Shreya Mukherjee 04:10 am Dec 17, 202404:10 am

What's the story The week of December 16 to 22 promises to be an exciting one for streaming platforms with a slew of new releases in the offing. From films to web series, across genres and languages, the week has something for everyone. This week's OTT schedule is especially packed with thrillers, dramas, and animated content. Here are the top picks for this week's OTT releases.

Upcoming releases

'Girls Will Be Girls' and 'Zebra' to premiere this week

On Wednesday, Amazon Prime Video will drop Girls Will Be Girls, a film directed by Shuchi Talati. The Indo-French production narrates 16-year-old Mira's journey into romance and desire, which is interrupted by her mother. On the same day, Aha will premiere Zebra, a movie about a bank employee named Surya who gets entangled with a millionaire due to fraud.

Netflix specials

'Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous,' 'Spy x Family Code: White'

On Friday, December 20, Netflix will release Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous, a documentary that chronicles the rise, fall, and epic comeback of rapper Honey Singh in the music industry. Following this, on December 21, the streaming giant will premiere Spy x Family Code: White. Based on one of the most popular anime and manga series of recent times, the film follows a new mission for secret agent Loid Forger.

Season finale

'What If?' Season 3 to conclude on Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar will drop the final season of What If? on Sunday, December 22. This animated series by Marvel Studios reimagines significant events in the MCU history. The third season marks the conclusion of this popular show, adding another highlight to this week's OTT releases.